PESHAWAR - The Khyber

READ MORE: Total number of coronavirus cases in China rises to 830, 25 deaths

Pakhtunkhwa government here

Thursday reshuffled 12 senior officers of the bureaucracy with immediate effect until further orders.

According to a notification of the

Establishment Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Matiullah Khan (PAS BS 19), DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq (PMS BS-19), DC

READ MORE: Trump says plans to release ME peace plan sometime prior to Netanyahu visit

Bannu Attaur Rehman (PMS BS19), DC Batgram Syed Muhammad

Farrul Saqlain (PMS BS-18), DC

Lakki Marwat Jahangir Azam Wazir (PMS-BS 18) and DC North Waziristan, Abdul Nasir Khan (PMSBS18) were directed to report the

Establishment Department.

READ MORE: South Asia: What lies within and beyond

PSO to the Chief Secretary KP,

Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman

(PAS BS-18) has been transferred

and posted DC Kohat, PSO to the

READ MORE: Pakistan tests ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Chief Minister KP, Muhammad

Mughees Sanaullah (PAS BS-18)

was posted DC Abbottabad and

Deputy Secretary Chief Minister’s

READ MORE: Govt to provide financial assistance for Balochistan rain victims

Secretariat Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi was posted DC Bannu.