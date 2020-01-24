PESHAWAR - The Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa government here
Thursday reshuffled 12 senior officers of the bureaucracy with immediate effect until further orders.
According to a notification of the
Establishment Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Matiullah Khan (PAS BS 19), DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq (PMS BS-19), DC
Bannu Attaur Rehman (PMS BS19), DC Batgram Syed Muhammad
Farrul Saqlain (PMS BS-18), DC
Lakki Marwat Jahangir Azam Wazir (PMS-BS 18) and DC North Waziristan, Abdul Nasir Khan (PMSBS18) were directed to report the
Establishment Department.
PSO to the Chief Secretary KP,
Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman
(PAS BS-18) has been transferred
and posted DC Kohat, PSO to the
Chief Minister KP, Muhammad
Mughees Sanaullah (PAS BS-18)
was posted DC Abbottabad and
Deputy Secretary Chief Minister’s
Secretariat Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi was posted DC Bannu.