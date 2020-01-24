Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa government here

Thursday reshuffled 12 senior officers of the bureaucracy with immediate effect until further orders.

According to a notification of the

Establishment Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Matiullah Khan (PAS BS 19), DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq (PMS BS-19), DC

Bannu Attaur Rehman (PMS BS19), DC Batgram Syed Muhammad

Farrul Saqlain (PMS BS-18), DC

Lakki Marwat Jahangir Azam Wazir (PMS-BS 18) and DC North Waziristan, Abdul Nasir Khan (PMSBS18) were directed to report the

Establishment Department.

PSO to the Chief Secretary KP,

Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman

(PAS BS-18) has been transferred

and posted DC Kohat, PSO to the

Chief Minister KP, Muhammad

Mughees Sanaullah (PAS BS-18)

was posted DC Abbottabad and

Deputy Secretary Chief Minister’s

Secretariat Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi was posted DC Bannu.