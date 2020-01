Share:

PESHAWAR - Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Haripur Ali Sher Khan along with

Healthcare Commission (HCC) sealed five laboratories and two medical stores for non-compliance of

the regulatory requirements. The AAC and HCC officials inspected various medical stores, clinical labs

and clinics in district Haripur and sealed five medical stores and two labs for non-compliance and

served notices to seven medical stores.

They also confiscated substandard veterinary medicines and plastic shopping bags from various medical stores.