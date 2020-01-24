Share:

Cricket festivity returns to Lahore and the stage is set for three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Janaury 24-27 at the historic Gadaffi stadium.

The famous arena wears a fresh look to hold three thrilling and exciting ties of the shortest version of the game. The stadium has been given a new look as all the enclosures have been named after former masters of the game and plastic chairs got their original color back after dusting.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are expecting full house during the three matches of the series. Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns giving the ground a pleasant and beautiful look.

"There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition,"said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP on Thursday. "We have taken care of the minor things and work where it was needed and necessary and we are all set to organize the matches in a befitting manner."

"Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history with this T20 series at the Gadaffi stadium, which is a famous cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and other elite cricket events in the past", he asserted.

A strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar Park Sports complex and all the restaurants and the business houses located in its vicinity will remain closed during the series.

Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex) were also taken in recent years during the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League and visits of the foreign teams.

Pakistan are seeking to hold on to the top world ranking and also prove again the country is capable of hosting international cricket when they take on Bangladesh in a Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting Friday.

If the host team lose just one of the three matches scheduled, they will slide to second behind England or India in the rankings after holding the top spot since January 2018.

Bangladesh, who last toured Pakistan in 2008, are coming off the back of a competitive series in India, where they won one of their three matches.

They also have a 2-1 advantage against Pakistan in the last three T20Is.