Besides economic sector revival and development of other priority sectors, there is also dire need for promotion of art and culture in the country in furtherance of projection of soft, positive and progressive image of Pakistan and its peace loving people within the country and before the comity of nations internationally.

This is to request Prime Minister Imran Khan to induct a whole time Culture Minister in his cabinet with immediate effect to ensure promotion of art and culture of Pakistan within the country and abroad.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and other public sector art and culture related bodies are being looked after by the Federal Education Minister who is holding additional charge of the National History and Literary Heritage Division under whose control PNCA falls. He is not finding enough time to visit the PNCA regularly to set its house in order although he reportedly gets PNCA’s Shakir Ali Museum in Lahore opened on Saturdays for his private meetings there unofficially which is very much questionable itself.

It is also submitted for the kind information of the Prime Minister that the interest of the minister holding additional charge can very well be judged by the bitter fact that the PNCA had to be paid for its space used by the organizers of first-ever international Islamabad Art Festival held last month while all other facilities and places were provided free .

This just one instance in the larger interest to ensure promotion of art and culture should be enough to convince the worthy prime minister that the country direly needs a full time culture minister at the earliest possible lest the PNCA and other public sector cultural bodies start crumbling due to lack of interest at higher level about their continuation and maintenance.

OSAMA BIN ASIM,

Rawalpindi.