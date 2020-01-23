Share:

LOS ANGELES-Oprah Winfrey supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step out of royal life ‘’1,000 percent’’.

The 65-year-old media mogul - who was a guest at the couple’s wedding in May 2018 - insisted the couple had clearly taken a lot of time to think about forging a new life for themselves and it was such a huge choice for Prince Harry in particular so she thinks they deserve to be backed for making the move.

She told TMZ: ‘’I support them 1,000 percent. You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have -- and even in the Queen’s statement [she] says, ‘This has been going on for months,’ these discussions have been going on for months -- and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day [that] he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family, who doesn’t feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you’ve known your whole life to say I’m going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?’’

The ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ star went on to criticise those who have been negative about the couple’s decision as they are only doing what they think is best for themselves and their eight-month-old son Archie.

She added: ‘’Who are any of us to stand in judgement of that? He did what he needed to do for his family. I don’t think anybody has any right to say anything. When a person has thought what is the best decision to make for my family and then he makes that decision -- none of us have any right to say anything about that.’’

And Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, thinks some of the speculation surrounding the couple’s decision has been ‘’very unfair’’.