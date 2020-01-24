Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Over hundred flour chakies were closed here on Thursday after the authorities taking notice of protests over the shortage of wheat bags decided to come down hard on the hoarders.

Chaki owners Muhammad Ayub, Sattar, Abdul Rasheed, Liaqat Qureshi and others told this scribe that they were compelled to buy wheat bags from the local market at higher rates and resultantly had to sell flour to the consumers at higher rates because of food department had failed to give them wheat bags at subsidized rates according to their requirements.

They deplored that assistant commissioners had started raiding chakies and were imposing heavy fines.

They wondered as to why the district administration was still feeling reluctant to raid the godowns of hoarders in compliance with the directives of the Sindh chief minister so that the crisis could be overcome. They urged the government to ensure immediate supply of subsidized wheat bags in a sufficient quantity to ensure that there is no more shortage of flour in the city.