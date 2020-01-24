Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Thursday directed vacating rooms of MPAs hostels from Ministers.

Giving ruling, he said that the Ministers had occupied hostel rooms even after allotment of official residences. Holding the government responsible for flour crisis, the Opposition legislators demanded inquiry for bringing culprits to justice.

The session started one hour and 40 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Taking notice of unavailability of rooms for legislators in hostels, he ruled that there was no justification for Ministers to keep accommodation even after getting official residences.

“I do not want war and just want to get rooms vacated for MPAs. Not a single room has been added in the hostel during the last 10 years. New hostel with the capacity of 150 rooms is under construction. Large number of MPAs, especially females are feeling difficulties due to lack of hostel accommodation”, he said, adding, initially the names of occupants would be placed on their table that would be followed by announcing their names during the proceedings.

Govt responsible for flour and sugar crisis in country, says Hamza

“If they (Ministers) continue to occupy rooms, trucks will be sent for loading baggage”, the Speaker said.

Refuting the claims of PTI legislator Mahindar Pal Singh that Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated the Kartarpur Corridor project, he said that the first road was constructed during his tenure as the then Punjab Chief Minister.

He further said that credit also goes to Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said that whoever has contributed should be given credit.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif held the government responsible for flour and sugar crisis in the country. The problems of the province could not be solved by calling the political opponents thieves, he said while suggesting the government to come out of denial mode.

He questioned that why the government was importing three million tons wheat when there was no flour crisis at all. He criticised Indian government for usurping the rights of people in Held Kashmir.

He appreciated the role of Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in war on terrorism.

He said that artificial shortage of essential items and limited availability of food items like atta, tomatoes, onions and vegetables, pulses and sugar at dearer rates was making lives of the people miserable.

He said that Pakistan must strengthen its economic status in order to add weight to its voice at the international level.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself admitted that world community has not done enough to mitigate the sufferings of Kashmiris by forcing India to lift the prolonged curfew of 170 days in the Kashmir valley,” he said, while maintaining that beggars can’t be choosers.

He also praised Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for launching a landmark project of Rescue 1122 during his government, which he claimed that PML-N’s government expanded it all over Punjab. “Actions speak louder than words,” he said, adding, that the people remember welfare works and need not be publicised for recognition.

Similarly, he said that PML-N established Forensic Lab, which helped apprehending the real culprit behind Zainab case of Kasur, stating that the welfare projects helped governments gain support of the people without any advertisements.

PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza expressed surprise over PTI Ministers blaming Sindh government for the flour crisis in Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab.

He said that a committee should be constituted for identifying the culprits and awarding punishment. He said that government should accept mistake that unnecessary export of wheat in October last year caused loss of Rs 10 billion to the exchequer.

Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Sindh government had procured 100,000 tons of wheat against the set target of 400,000 tons. He said that Sindh had been ruled by PPP for the last 13 years but without giving any relief to the masses.

Law Minister Raja Basharat suggested avoiding politics on Kashmir issue.

He condemned the Opposition for criticizing the PTI government on the issue of Kashmir, saying that people of Kashmir believed that they had a great supporter in the form of Imran Khan, who had been contesting their case at every global forum effectively. “If anyone criticises Imran Khan, it’s a great injustice to the oppressed people of Kashmir,” he added.

Earlier, Rameesh Singh Arora took oath of his office as MPA. He has been nominated by the PML-N against the reserved seat fell vacant due to demise of Muneer Masih.

Thanking former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for nominating him for second time, Arora also lauded Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for taking personal interest in opening the Kartarpur Corridor. He condemned the controversial Indian citizenship law stating it had rendered minorities insecure in India.

He won world fame by getting enacted a law for registration of Sikh marriages, for the first time in any country across the globe.