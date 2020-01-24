Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee on Thursday criticised the PTI government’s progress and its claims regarding the corruption-free Pakistan.

The PAC, met PML-N leader Rana Tanvir in the chair, showed its reservations over the sitting government’s performance to eliminate corruption.

Member of the committee Kh. Asif said that trillions of rupees were embezzled and people around the world were making fun of looking into this high amount of corruption in Pakistan.

He further stated that no one from the government side was ready to challenge the figure of corruption being circulating on mainstream media and TV shows.

Meanwhile, talking about the recovery of money by the PAC JUI-F leader Shahida Akhtar Ali said that PAC had recovered a much higher amount of money than NAB; adding that there progress was much better than NAB.

Meanwhile, the PAC also examined the accounts and audit reports of the Pakistan Atomic Energy 2012-13. While briefing the PAC the audit officials said that in year 2011-12 the Atomic Energy Commission spent an extra amount of 12.23 billion.

According to the audit officials the whole amount spent by the Atomic Energy Commission was 34.58 billion instead of 22.35 billion which was granted to them.

The officials of the AEC told the PAC that the foreign aids were being used for the development works.

It was also discussed that Karachi Nuclear Power Plant and Atomic Energy Medical Centre were excluded from the tax by the clear violation of Tax laws.

According to the audit officials neither of the institutes was conducting different kind of researches.

However, while responding to the officials of the audit the members of the committee said that KANUPP was a research based institute and its services for Pakistan must be acknowledge.

However, the members of the committee showed their reservations and anger over the absence of Finance Secretary Naveed Kamran. While commenting on his absence PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman aid that he must have attended this meeting. She said that the PAC was not a joke but a serious forum for having a sharp eye on public accounts.

Another member of the committee Riaz Patyana said that today’s meeting was of no benefit as the finance secretary was absent in such a important meeting.

The Committee for next meeting has decided to summon the Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council for not doing the audit of the council.