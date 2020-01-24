Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan's economic trajectory offers immense potential for investments.

He was talking to Chairperson of Dogan Holdings Ms. Begumhan Dogan Faralyali called on Prime Minister at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020.

Dogan Holdings is among the largest Turkish conglomerates operating in energy, media, industry, trade, insurance and tourism sectors.

The Prime Minister said the government has embarked upon reforms agenda to facilitate investors and the government will provide all possible support for establishing businesses.

He said that Pakistan has been blessed with vast natural resources and offer great potential for investments. The prime minister invited Dogan Holdings to consider investments in energy and tourism sectors.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Permanent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi was also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sumitomo Corporation Masayoki Hyodo also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi were also present during the meeting.