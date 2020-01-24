Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile (SSBM) Ghaznavi, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The latest missile test by Pakistan Army comes days after India test-launched the submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile.

The ISPR says that the launch was carried out as part of a training exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.

Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj lauded the operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces Command.

He commended the team for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system. “Troops displayed full confidence in the robust strategic command and control system,” the ISPR quoted Director General Strategic Plans Division as saying on the occasion.

The senior military official also expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of strategic forces.

According to the officials, Ghaznavi missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.

In November 2019, Pakistan had carried out a successful training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-I which was also an SSBM.

The training launches come amid the growing tensions with India as it revoked occupied Kashmir’s special status in an illegal and unilateral move on August 5, 2019 and escalation of cross-LoC firing incidents by the Indian military.