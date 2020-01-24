Share:

Pakistan has been selected as the President of Asia and Pacific (ASPAC) group in Unesco for the period from January to December 2020. As the ASPAC chair, Pakistan will constructively engage with the member states in order to strengthen Unesco to foster better understanding for global peace and stability. Pakistan had won by securing 154 votes for the next four-year term (2019-2023) in an election held at Unesco Headquarters in Paris.

Moinul Haque – ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation – will lead the ASPAC Group. The Unesco has six regional groups, with ASPAC being the second largest with 44 member states.

Indonesia assumed the vice chair. Republic of Korea will serve in the role the secretary group.

Pakistan was re-elected to the executive board of Unesco due to good performance recognised in terms of contributions in the educational and cultural sector.