MIRPURKHAS - The strike by the paramedical staff of Civil Hospital and other hospitals of the city entered into 23rd day here on Thursday in support of their demands on the call of Paramedical staff’s Action Committee. Led by Nazeer Ahmed Detho, comrade Pershotam Das, Aijaz Kanhioon and others, the paramedics observed two hours of strike and boycotted the OPD due to which thousands of patients had to endure severe hardships.

Speaking to the strikers at the premises of the Civil Hospital, Nazeer Ahmed Detho and others regretted that despite intensifying their protest campaign in support of their genuine demands, the govt had not accepted their charter of demands as yet.

They asserted that their demands were genuine and without the facilities they were asking for, they would not be able to perform their duties smoothly.

They urged the Sindh government to accept their demands without any delay on humanitarian grounds to end the resentment and unrest among the paramedical staff.