Rawalpindi-Banni police busted a fake driving licence racket by arresting two people, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Police also seized 21 bogus licenses from their possession, he said. A case has been registered against the fraudsters who were identified as Tariq Shah and Abdul Ghafoor Shah, he said.

According to police spokesman, the officials of Police Station Banni received information that a racket is involved in preparing phony driving licences in their travel agency in Banni area. A police team, following orders of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, carried out a raid on the travel agency and held the two fraudsters besides recovering eight bogus driving licences of Punjab and 13 of Islamabad. Police shifted the accused to police station for further investigation, he said. He said City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Rawal and Banni police.

Separately, an examination officer of a private cargo service foiled heroin smuggling bid to UK from Gujar Khan. According to sources, the smugglers booked a consignment (table) through Peace Cargo and Courier Service London Plaza at Gujar Khan for Birmingham (UK). During checking, Examination Officer Tanvir Ali Naqvi found heroin concealed in the table. Sources said he immediately informed ANF investigators who reached at the scene and seized the drugs. Sources added a team has been constituted to arrest the smuggler while a case was also registered against him.