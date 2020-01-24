PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial

READ MORE: Total number of coronavirus cases in China rises to 830, 25 deaths

cabinet meeting was held under the

chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Cabinet Room Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The provincial cabinet approved the

READ MORE: Trump says plans to release ME peace plan sometime prior to Netanyahu visit

integration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Phase (I) Levies and Khasadar Forces in regular police. Provincial Minister

for Information Shaukat Yousafzai along

with spokesperson of the Provincial

Government Ajmal Wazir said in a press

READ MORE: South Asia: What lies within and beyond

conference that the news of differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was false and there is no grouping

in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The minister endorsed that Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood

READ MORE: Pakistan tests ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Khan is doing well in the province as

he has successfully established courts

in erstwhile FATA, deployed police and

ensured timely elections. Yousafzai said

READ MORE: Govt to provide financial assistance for Balochistan rain victims

that legislation was needed to prevent

cases of child abuse and strict penalties

can eliminate such set of mind.

Informing the media about the cabinet

READ MORE: Iran says to launch new home-made satellite

meeting decisions, the minister said that

the WSSC utility charges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been increased to Rs50

million and grant in aid of 500 million

has been increased to Rs1 billion.

READ MORE: Djokovic into third round in Australian Open

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act

2013 approved Appellate Tribunal for

sales tax on services. After that, Syed

Anis Bukhari will be a member of the

READ MORE: Australia: Air tanker dousing bushfire crashes, kills 3

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal. His services will be based on deputation for three years.

According to the decision of the Peshawar High Court, the provincial cabinet gave approval to agriculture grade

17 officers of agriculture department a

33 per cent selection grade. The provincial cabinet approved transfer of trial of

READ MORE: Pakistani airports to scan passengers for coronavirus: Mirza

prisoner Mohammed Ikram, son of Syed

Karim from ATC Mardan to ATC Peshawar.

Establishment of Juvenile Courts under the Juvenile Act 2018 has been presented in the provincial cabinet.

The main purpose of this law is to

READ MORE: Pakistan urges UN to play ‘central role’ in resolving Palestinian-Israeli conflict

make the judicial system more efficient and the provincial cabinet approved it. He said that the provincial

cabinet approved necessary amendments in light of the agreement with

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for better repair and operation of two helicopters.

This includes new posts, salaries and

READ MORE: WHO committee delays decision on China coronavirus

other incentives.

Similarly, the provincial cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Police Officer (regularisation of police) Bill 2019. The provincial cabinet

approved release of Rs472 million to

pay the pension of retired judges during

READ MORE: FIA created to probe wheat shortage

fiscal year 2019-20. The cabinet approved the postponement of the proposed amendments to the Civil Procedure Court for 90 days.

Yousafzai further informed that the

provincial cabinet approved the establishment of the Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority. In light of the cabinet decision, the notification of July 27,

2016 would be considered cancelled.

READ MORE: UN chief warns of 'four horsemen' global threats

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority 2018-19 Annual Report was submitted to the provincial cabinet.

The cabinet agreed with the proposal that under Section 103 of the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act 2013, the authority should submit annual report to

the government during the last three

READ MORE: Death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak hits 17

months of each financial year.

This will include the Statement of Account, the nature of last year’s work, the

various activities, goals, achievement

and overall performance of the authority and other relevant matters.

READ MORE: Hundreds protest against new French bioethics bill

The provincial cabinet approved expost facto of Rs3 million for monthly

payment of Rs0.5 million for the Consultant Office established for the tribal districts. He said that the provincial cabinet approved the regularisation of the

services of the employees of the Disaster

Management Authority of the tribal districts. After the approval of the cabinet,

READ MORE: House of Lords passes EU withdrawal bill

these employees will be considered employees of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Moreover, the provincial cabinet approved the increase in existing grant of

Peshawar Press Club from Rs3 million

to Rs6 million. The cabinet approved

READ MORE: Brexit Bill set to become Law after UK Parliament clears it for acquiring Royal Assent

amendments to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Control of Narcotics Substance Act 2019

under this, strict measures and penalties have been proposed for narcotics

control, especially ice intoxication.

READ MORE: UN envoy warns against Israel annexation of West Bank

It is to be noted that these powers have

been transferred to the provinces after

the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Similarly, the provincial cabinet has

READ MORE: Turkish Drone shot down in Tripoli: Libyan National Army

approved provision of 22 vehicles to senior civil judges.