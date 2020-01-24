Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial

cabinet meeting was held under the

chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Cabinet Room Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The provincial cabinet approved the

integration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Phase (I) Levies and Khasadar Forces in regular police. Provincial Minister

for Information Shaukat Yousafzai along

with spokesperson of the Provincial

Government Ajmal Wazir said in a press

conference that the news of differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was false and there is no grouping

in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The minister endorsed that Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood

Khan is doing well in the province as

he has successfully established courts

in erstwhile FATA, deployed police and

ensured timely elections. Yousafzai said

that legislation was needed to prevent

cases of child abuse and strict penalties

can eliminate such set of mind.

Informing the media about the cabinet

meeting decisions, the minister said that

the WSSC utility charges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been increased to Rs50

million and grant in aid of 500 million

has been increased to Rs1 billion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act

2013 approved Appellate Tribunal for

sales tax on services. After that, Syed

Anis Bukhari will be a member of the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal. His services will be based on deputation for three years.

According to the decision of the Peshawar High Court, the provincial cabinet gave approval to agriculture grade

17 officers of agriculture department a

33 per cent selection grade. The provincial cabinet approved transfer of trial of

prisoner Mohammed Ikram, son of Syed

Karim from ATC Mardan to ATC Peshawar.

Establishment of Juvenile Courts under the Juvenile Act 2018 has been presented in the provincial cabinet.

The main purpose of this law is to

make the judicial system more efficient and the provincial cabinet approved it. He said that the provincial

cabinet approved necessary amendments in light of the agreement with

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for better repair and operation of two helicopters.

This includes new posts, salaries and

other incentives.

Similarly, the provincial cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Police Officer (regularisation of police) Bill 2019. The provincial cabinet

approved release of Rs472 million to

pay the pension of retired judges during

fiscal year 2019-20. The cabinet approved the postponement of the proposed amendments to the Civil Procedure Court for 90 days.

Yousafzai further informed that the

provincial cabinet approved the establishment of the Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority. In light of the cabinet decision, the notification of July 27,

2016 would be considered cancelled.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority 2018-19 Annual Report was submitted to the provincial cabinet.

The cabinet agreed with the proposal that under Section 103 of the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act 2013, the authority should submit annual report to

the government during the last three

months of each financial year.

This will include the Statement of Account, the nature of last year’s work, the

various activities, goals, achievement

and overall performance of the authority and other relevant matters.

The provincial cabinet approved expost facto of Rs3 million for monthly

payment of Rs0.5 million for the Consultant Office established for the tribal districts. He said that the provincial cabinet approved the regularisation of the

services of the employees of the Disaster

Management Authority of the tribal districts. After the approval of the cabinet,

these employees will be considered employees of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Moreover, the provincial cabinet approved the increase in existing grant of

Peshawar Press Club from Rs3 million

to Rs6 million. The cabinet approved

amendments to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Control of Narcotics Substance Act 2019

under this, strict measures and penalties have been proposed for narcotics

control, especially ice intoxication.

It is to be noted that these powers have

been transferred to the provinces after

the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Similarly, the provincial cabinet has

approved provision of 22 vehicles to senior civil judges.