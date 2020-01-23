Share:

One year service of 10 SHOs forfeited

FAISALABAD - CPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Suhail has issued orders for forfeiting one year service of 10 station house officers (SHOs) on the charges of non-compliance of orders, negligence and corruption. CPO issued orders to SHOs for arresting criminals, especially proclaimed offenders but they failed to comply with the orders,said police sources. One year service of SHO Rail Bazaar Inspector Syed Ashfaq Hussain, SHO Civil Lines Sub-Inspector Umar Sarfraz Warraich, SHO Samanavad SI Tariq Ameer,SHO Factory Area SI Abdul Jabbar, SHO Mamoon Kanjan SI Zeeshan Khalid,SHO Kurr SI Ali Imran, SHO Garrh SI Waseem Aslam,SHO city Samundri SI Khalid Mahmood,SHO city Jarranwala SI Manazir Ali,SHO Mureedwala SI Asif Nawab was forfeited.

Three illegal housing schemes sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing societies here on Thursday. An inspection team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya checked legal status of housing colonies in different areas and sealed three unapproved schemes. The schemes include Deen Paradise VIP, Al Karam Villas at Samundri road and Royal City. Meanwhile, FDA staff sealed the shops under Nishatabad bridge.

Five held for illegal

LPG decanting

Police have arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of decanting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in various parts of city on Thursday. A police spokesman said that police along with civil defense team raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Yusuf , Amir and Zeshan from Gurunanakpura, Aashiq from Babar chowk and Waqar from Nighabanpura red handed while decanting gas. Police had seized equipment and registered cases against them, he said.

Nine nabbed during police crackdown

MULTAN - Shah Shams police on Thursday arrested nine criminals,besides recovering drugs and weapons during a crackdown in its jurisdictions. In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Shah Shams police under the supervision of DSP Mumtazabad Circle Syed Azhar Raza Gillani launched a crackdown and arrested a criminal over aerial firing in a marriage party. Police also recovered kalashnikov from his possession. Meanwhile, police team arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hash and liquor from their possession. Four others were rounded up over kite flying while another was held over violation of amplifier act, police sources said. Separate cases were registered against the violators and criminals.

Proposal for shifting

parking stand

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak has suggested shifting of District Kutchery parking stanf to adjacent ground of Civil Lines College to ease traffic congestion in the area. Talking to the district Bar Association (DBA) delegation, led by President Imran Arshad Sulheri at his office on Thursday, he said the traffic jams were causing problems both for the district administration and lawyers. The DC sought suggestions for building new chambers at the District Kutchery. The DBA president said that they would hold consultations with the office-bearers on the proposal and appreciating the DC for initiating development projects at District Kutchery.