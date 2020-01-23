Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN -Fire broke out in the office of the deputy commissioner and municipality office on Thursday morning burnt all valuable record, including all office furniture, fixture and electrical equipment.

The fire brigade reached the scene immediately (in just 2 minutes). The fire left several questions marks as the office and its adjoining rooms’ record was burnt completely.

According to details, at around 08:45 am yesterday morning, a fire broke out in the office of Administrator Municipality and Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad office at Jinnah Hall, at which the Rescue 1122 services were called in at 08:50. According to a press release issued by 1122, the ambulances arrived at the scene in just two minutes and started operation to put out the fire, but it quickly engulfed the adjoining offices including the deputy commissioner office and burnt complete furniture, electrical equipment and records in both offices. The deputy commissioner has immediately set up a four-member inquiry committee headed by ADCR Dr. Jehanzeb Laber and comprising deputy director development, XEN buildings and district emergency officers 1122. The committee will submit its investigative report to the deputy commissioner in two days. After which the responsibilities will be determined. According to sources, several hundred valuable files contained in the DC office and adjoining rooms have been burnt, which could cause serious problems for Municipality of Rahim Yar Khan and the citizens

Fire incident caused damages worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Rescue sources said that the fire reportedly broke out when a fan fell while the building was being cleaned. It quickly spread.

The police sealed the area and rescue and fire brigade vehicles were quickly on the site to douse the flames.

The administrator’s office has been most affected in the blaze, a private news channel reported.