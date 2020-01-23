Share:

LAHORE-Playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s interviews and personal opinions on the drama serial ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ have become a point of contention among the viewers.

The rising star, Rehmant Ajmal, who plays the role of Ayesha [friend of the protagonists] has now come out publicly to distance herself from the controversy by justifying her initial choice of working with Khalil Ur Rehman and being associated with the drama.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I understand that we as artists have a social responsibility in terms of the content we produce and the messages we put forward— and that I take the responsibility with a lot of seriousness and dignity.”

She added: “I’ve been receiving a lot of concerned, hateful and confused messages since the past few months and as much as I want to address them individually, I think I’ll just give an overview of my perspective for now.”

She continued, “I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr Khalil Ur Rehman. I watched Khalil Ur Rehman’s interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things way after the project was completed. I am not proud to be part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed.”

She concluded saying: “However, I (like many others) was not aware of the entire storyline on Mr Khalil Ur Rehman’s ideology at the time this project was shot— which was a year ago. My role in this project is limited so I did not get a chance to see how it’ll come together or how it’ll eventually unroll on television and that is where I think I slipped a little. It was my first ever telecom project and I am learning — I have learnt to be cautious and more conscious with my creative choices.”