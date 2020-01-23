Share:

LAHORE-The much awaited nominees list for the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) has been announced and there are some awfully talented contestants in each category.

Actress Sajal Ali has been nominated for ‘Best TV Actress’ award at ‘Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020’ for her brilliant acting in drama serial Aangan.The actress took to instagram to share the news with her fans.

Aangan was an Indo-Pak story which revolves around a Hindustani family that was divided mercilessly before partition by the unfortunate time incidents. Drama serial Aangan, written by Mustafa Afridi, also features Ahad Raza Mir, Hira Mani, Ahsan Khan, Mawra Hocane in lead roles.

From the likes of film, television to social media personalities, fashion designers and top models, PISA will be a grand celebration of contemporary arts and culture awarding the best of talent in all domains including script-writers, soundtracks, direction, fashion and cinematography in addition to the glamorous and unforgivably talented actors and actresses.