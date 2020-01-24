Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Several houses of the people belonging to Hindu community people were burnt to ashes when fire broke out in Deh 170, taluka Digri on Thursday.

Reports say that fire broke out in the houses of Hindu peasants that later engulfed other houses as a result of which items such as crops, seeds, wheat stock and others were burnt to ashes. Although the fire brigade was called to extinguish the fire, but it reached very late, forcing the villagers to put out the blaze on their own, initially.

However, firefighters doused the remaining flames, but by that time the damage had been done.