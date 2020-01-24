Share:

Lahore - Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has reportedly decided to return to Pakistan in middle of February. According to media reports, political change is expected in the country till March 2020 and also the process of making contacts among the opposition parties is continued and is expected to gather once again on one plate form in March. Shehbaz Sharif put the offer of premiership in front of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in case of in-house change upon which after consultation it has been decided to make government in Punjab instead of centre if getting chance, because in current situation, party vote bank may be damaged in case of making government in the federation.