ISLAMABAD - Noor Deen Shahied, outgoing High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan made a farewell call on Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik yesterday here.

Senator Rehman Malik highly appreciated the services of Noor Deen Shahied in further enhancing and cementing the Pak-Sri Lankan friendship and multi-sector cooperation between both the countries.

He thanked the outgoing High Commissioner for being very helpful in building relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He specially commended the great efforts of Noordeen Shaheid in bringing the Sri Lankan Cricket team to play in Pakistan.

Malik said that Noor Deen Shahied always stood by Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times and disasters in which his personal sympathies and efforts were very helpful.

He said that so far the Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka had donated more than 25,000 eyes ‘cornea’ giving sight to hundreds of Pakistanis which was possible due to personal efforts of Noor Deen Shahied. Senator Malik said that Noor Deen Shahied remained a great mediator on many issues between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as he was true friend of Pakistan.

He showed his concerns on static situation of SAARC which was almost gone dormant and emphasised on its revived ,otherwise, it may die of its own death which can be a bad omen for South Asia, adding, that SAARC was one of the best active forum for member States.

Both the leaders expressed the desire for continued cooperation and strong relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Senator Malik for his continued and sincere cooperation, said a statement released by his office.

Senator Malik wished Noor Deen Shahied best of luck as a diplomat, eminent lawyer and a politician. A farewell souvenir was presented to Noor Deen Shahied by Senator Malik.