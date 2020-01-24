Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday declared the result of MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination. A total of 5326 candidates of 39 medical colleges appeared in the exam. Out of these, 4432 were declared pass whereas 884 couldn’t get through. The overall pass percentage remained at 83.37 per cent. Maha Zainab of Nishtar Medical University Multan bagged first position securing 895/1000 marks. Saqib Nasir of Wah Medical College Wah Cantt and Mah Noor Chaudhry of Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore got second and third position securing 879 and 868 marks respectively. Supplementary examination will commence on March 06.