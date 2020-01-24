Share:

SARGODHA-Pakistan having one of the largest youth bulge can take benefit from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by organising training and assisting youth in materializing their business ideas on financial management, growth strategies, marketing and sales funnels and strategic partnerships.

These views were expressed by Obortunity Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamza Saeed Orakzai at Sargodha University on Thursday. A special lecture on ‘CPEC-Driven Entrepreneurship’ was organized by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) Sargodha University as part of distinguished scholar lecture series.

In his opening remarks, Director PICS Dr Fazalur Rahman said that distinguished guest lectures series was aimed at enriching knowledge and fostering understanding of the students and young faculty members of the university about political, economic and social scenario of the region while its main focus is to acquaint the concerned with various aspects of CPEC, industry-specific training and skill building, and CPEC-driven entrepreneurship.

Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman stated that CPEC would help Pakistan to attract investors to invest along the corridor, opening opportunities to become entrepreneurs and would create jobs and business opportunities for the locals.

Briefing about the CPEC driven entrepreneurship opportunities, Hamza Orakzai said that the One Belt, One Road Initiative, the mother project of CPEC is set to change the economic and political dynamics not only in our region, but across the globe and opportunity for everyone. Brain drain is a big issue here in Pakistan, he said adding that regarding entrepreneurship the educational institutes could play vital role in grooming young minds.

Orakzai emphasized on focusing research and development, generating ideas and engaging opportunities in order to get benefit from CPEC as the markets will become more competitive in future. He also talked about how people as nation can be benefited from demographic dividends and come up with a sustainable growth model for a better future.

He said that entrepreneurship delineates the ability of a nation to generate wealth, produce goods and services, create jobs and transform ideas and knowledge into commercial activities. Pakistan is facing a challenge of unemployed youth rapidly entering the labour market that poses several risks to prosperity and stability, he added.

Orakzai further added that Pakistan’s thriving and talented youth offer tremendous hope. What is required is to engage youth in entrepreneurial activities; realignment of education system, reshaping policy ambiance, crafting entrepreneurial ecosystems and reorienting societal values, he said.

It is worth-mentioning that Obortunity is leading firm which trained 1000 plus professionals on CPEC-driven education and opportunities; hosted 5 business expeditions in Gwadar and Gilgit-Baltistan serving more than 100 businesses in real-estate and project development.