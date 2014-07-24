



WASHINGTON: Former president Asif Ali Zardari met US Vice President Joe Biden and other American Congress members.

The one-hour meeting between the two leaders discussed about the Zarb-e-Azb operation underway in North Waziristan as well as some regional and bilateral issues. They further exchanged their views on regional situation after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The two leaders held an exclusive one-on-one meeting before members of the US Congress joined in. Apart from regional and bilateral issues, they also discussed the on-going critical situation of Gaza and West Bank.

Zardari apprised the US officials of the growing concerns and sentiments of the people of Pakistan over the Gaza situation. –AGENCIES