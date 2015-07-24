LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday took a tour of flood-affected areas of southern parts of the province.

Shahbaz shortened his foreign visit to be with marooned people, according to a handout issued here. He visited London for treatment during Eid days.

During his visit to flooded areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhakkar Imam Shah, Rajanpur and Mithan Kot, the chief minister reviewed relief activities and inquired about public problems.

Addressing the affected people, Shahbaz said: “No problem or disease can distance me from my people. I came to serve you after putting off my treatment. I won’t take rest until rehabilitation work is done.”

He said the affected people would not be left in lurch. They would be provided maximum relief. The reconstruction and rehabilitation would be done like the government did in 2010, the CM said, adding that he would continue with visiting the affected people and monitor relief activities personally.

After reviewing relief activities in Kot Mithan, The chief minister told the media that the nation ‘should be congratulated on the decision of Judicial Commission that endorsed transparency in election’.

Taking a swipe at politics of protests, Shahbaz said: “The nation has been facing the consequences of the loss inflicted on national economy by sit-in over rigging allegations. Protesting leaders wasted time, money and resources. Now, it is time to wage joint struggle for progress and prosperity in Pakistan.” He said the Judicial Commission has given report that elections of 2013 were transparent and the elements who staged sit-ins should now show mercy to the nation.

In reply to a question, he said concerned efforts were being made to rebuild affect areas and rehabilitation of people. The government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has geared up work on construction of big dams in the country and funds have also been provided for this purpose.

He credited PM Nawaz Sharif for starting work on Dasu and Diamir Bhasha dams scheduled to be completed in a few years. He bemoaned the previous rules for ignoring such a big issue for the sake of their personal interest.

He dubbed south Punjab as his ‘home’ saying: “Not only Rajanpur but the whole south Punjab is also my home and I love its residents.”

The CM inspected the breach in the bund in Jhakkar Imam Shah and reprimanded the officers concerned over negligence. He was annoyed at the delay in starting reconstruction work.

He said negligent officials would face music since he deemed negligence as a crime. He said that the irresponsible people will not be forgiven and the officers causing delay in public welfare project should be ashamed.

Shahbaz directed provincial minister, secretary and officials concerned to stand by the flood-hit people and utilise all available resources for early rehabilitation. He also inspected the work to fill the breach in the bund and issued necessary instructions. The CM was also given a briefing about flood situation and relief activities.