LAHORE - The landslide victory of the PML-N in the AJK elections is likely to serve as a major argument of the PML-N about its unabated popularity against the Opposition which is going to mount pressure on the government on the Panama leaks and N-League’s weak stance over Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris.

By sweeping the polls, the PML-N has kept up the tradition of the AJK rule by the same party which rules Pakistan. Previously, the PPP government governed the valley state when it also ruled Pakistan. In the past, Pakistan’s political parties had been entering the AJK polls with different nomenclatures, but now they have dispensed with this formality.

The win in AJK has done a difference to the PML-N this time as it is up against a big challenge from the Opposition on the Panama leaks in which the names of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children have appeared as running the offshore companies with the money allegedly siphoned out of the country to evade tax. The Opposition, presses for initiating accountability with the prime minister and his children, wants finalisation of the terms of reference for the inquiry into the scam on these lines. On the other hand, the government is not ready to concede to the demand of the Opposition, so the deadlock holds the ground and both the sides are lining up their positions. The PTI and the PPP, while pressing for their demand for accountability of the Sharifs on the Panama leaks, are opening up for a mass movement against the rulers despite the fact they have badly lost the polls in AJK. The defeat of the PPP is particularly significant as it has been in the AJK politics since long as compared to the PTI which first time took part in the Kashmir elections.

Although the PPP and other parties have begun to voice rigging in the polls, the polls results have changed the air for the PML-N which is playing up its achievement to downplay the protest call of the Opposition. The PPP with all potential of putting a real force in the protest spree if it joins hands with the PTI and other parties against is at present worried over its poor show in the AJK elections. The PTI that has also announced protest move is now trying to dilute effect of the polls defeat by pushing the government to adopt a strong stance over the Held Kashmir issue. It also appears on the way of undermining the PML-N victory by highlighting Nawaz-Modi business affiliation at the cost of Kashmir cause. The rest of the parties on the Opposition side are likely to decide their line of action in view of what the major ones do.

The PPP leadership has put their heads together in Dubai to study the latest situation while the PTI which has shifted its mass movement to Ehtesab move from August 7, which has no signs of Islamabad-like Dharna. The PTI will begin from KP where it rules. The political observers feel the Opposition parties are realigning themselves while the PML-N is pushing deep into the space the AJK win earned for it. The PPP which faced problems in Sindh due to arrest of its men on corruption and killing charges, freehand operation of Rangers in Karachi, reported corruption, Asif Ali Zardari’s stay abroad since he made scathing utterances against the army in August last year and its organizational problems in the other provinces has set limits about going against the government. The PPP which enjoys mainstream status in the national politics cannot go all out against the government on the Panama leaks as it cannot afford to expose itself through any half-baked drive on the roads and would prefer to adopt the course that boosts up its public support before entering “do or die”. The AJK polls’ results have also given the PTI that awakening but in a different way. For the sake of putting pressure on the government and achieving the snap polls objective, the PPP and the PTI had the option of resigning from the assemblies and dissolving their respective governments in Sindh and KP. This is now next to impossible as both the parties have set on the path of consolidating their position in the public so that they could enter the next elections with enough preparation.

In view of the experts, now both the parties would prefer to fight the case before Election Commission and the court of law. This course also suits the PML-N leadership as a settled Panama issue would be a great help to the Sharifs at the time of next elections otherwise it would remain a sword continuously hanging on their heads. The AJK win has also served to close the party ranks and dismay the elements within the N-League which last days were reported to be harbouring some other thought.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarabad to celebrate the party victory, announced development package for AJK. He has been criticised by the opponents for not mentioning the struggling Kashmiris in the held valley and not giving any policy statement on their current plight. However, the PML-N, after the AJK win, is reportedly mulling such a public welfare agenda as would force the whole nation to stand behind it as did the people in Turkey against the failed military coup. It is a good thinking as far as public good is concerned, but in view of the observers, side by side this, the party will have to cleanse its own ranks and show up as trustworthy, honest and sincere as Turkish leadership is.