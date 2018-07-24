Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 65 accused persons including Lyari gangster sought to sabotage the election day and operative affiliated with MQM London here on Monday.

Lyari police claimed to have arrested a notorious gangster wanted to the police various criminal cases. police said that the accused person Shakor alias Kara have been arrested in joint raid conducted by Chakiwara and Kalakot police.

Police said that the raid has been conducted on a tip off that gangsters were planning to create unrest during polling day when police raided gangsters started firing and during exchange of fire rest of hi Kara accomplices were managed to flee while police arrested Kara and recovered weapons from his possession.

Police claimed to have recovered Kalashnikov, G/3 rifle, 222 rifle, MP/5 rifle, 9MM, hand grenades and other ammunitions. Police said that the accused person arrested was wanted to the police in more than two dozen cases of crimes including killing, extortion, kidnapping and other criminal activities. Police said that the accused used to kill several urdu speaking during Baloch and Muhajir riots.

On the other side, Rangers claimed to have arrested 25 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the province. The accused persons arrested were including MQM London operative Imran aka Manu. Rangers said that the Manu have been arrested in a raid conducted in Baldia Town area. The accused persons arrested were allegedly involved in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities.

Rangers also arrested two more accused persons in raids conducted in Baldia Town and Madina Colony. The accsued persons arrested were including Faizan and Amjad. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Rest of the accsued persons arrested were involved in different sort of criminal activities from various parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claim to have arrested 41 accused persons including 10 absconder and 14 proclaimed offenders while recovered six pistols, 4 shotguns and other weapons. The accused persons arrested were involved in various sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes, drug paddling and other criminal activities.