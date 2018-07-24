Share:

CHINIOT-Four monitoring teams consisting of eight officers were deputed to ensure the implementation of the ECP Code of Conduct in the two national and four Punjab constituencies, said the district administration.

Thirty show cause notices have issued to various candidates and on receiving unsatisfactory answers, they were fined a total sum of Rs438,000, it said. "In 45 minor violations, warnings were issued to the candidates. FIRs were registered against 3 candidates while on repeating violations several times. Likewise, the cases of 15 candidates were reported to the ECP for further legal action," said the deputy commissioner.

He dispelled impression that actions were being taken against PML-N only, claiming that actions were taken against almost all the contesting parties candidates for violations. He added 3 government servants taking part in politics were issued show cause notices and their details were shared with ECP for further action. Three councillors and as many union council chairmen were also given show cause notices for violating the ban on their taking part in electoral process, he said.

Moreover, 2,725 banners and hoardings were removed by these monitoring teams, he added. Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal also said the case filed against four PPP candidates had been sent to ECP for violating ban on taking out a rally.