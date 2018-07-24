Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday demolished various illegal buildings while following the directive of water commission the authority removed construction material from thoroughfares.

According to SBCA spokesperson, on the directives Director General of SBCA the demolition teams of the authority took action against illegal commercial construction on residential plots. The action took place in various localities of the city, first action was taken in Saddar Town area where the demolition team demolished around seven illegal under construction buildings. The construction was underway against the bylaws of the authority, spokesperson added. Similarly, demolition team has conducted an operation Clifton Town area and demolished two illegal buildings.

Later, the demolition team claimed that around three illegal commercial constructions on residential plots. In Liaquatabad Town the authority has razed around seven illegal building, violating the bylaws of the authority and also affected the infrastructure of the locality.

In Gulberg Town, SBCA demolition team in its operation demolished illegal roofs, walls and pillars of three buildings, the constructions was underway without approval of the authority. The spokesperson said that the demolition actions were taken under the supervision of concern deputy directors. The authority has also taken action following the directives of water commission and removed construction materials from different thoroughfares of the city including Akhtar Colony, Korangi Crossing, Shaheed Milat Road and others.