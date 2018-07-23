Share:

LAHORE-Ajoka theatre’s five days summer training workshop entitled “Acting Master Class” concluded after spectacular display of improvised productions based on historical plays including “Dara” and “Kaun hai Yeh Gustakh”. Divided in groups, the participants of workshop presented the various powerful scenes convincingly from both the plays.

Special guests at the concluding ceremony was Ajoka’s Chairperson Zara Salman, who along with executive director Shahid Mehmood Nadeem and trainer Nirvaan Nadeem analyzed the performances and distributed certificates among the participants.

Judges also gave valuable tips while sharing their experiences with the aspiring actors. Zara Salman encouraged the young actors and said that artiste should pay special attention to his script otherwise he will fail to get accuracy of dialogue delivery during live performance. Shahid Nadeem said that Television, Theatre and Film are different mediums and have diverse requirements; Actors should keep basic techniques in mind so he can perform accurately.

Moreover Progressive Writers Association (PWA) presented excellent tribute to Ajoka’s founding director Madeeha Gauhar (late) in its weekly session held at historic Pak Tea House.

Raza Rumi shared that all her life, Madeeha was truly an icon of theater and Human right movements in the Pakistan. She raised the voice of oppressed segments of society through her out standing plays and used theater as a medium of social awareness. Naeem Tahir spoke about Madeeha’s unique contribution in revival of socially relevant theatre in Pakistan. He highlighted the theatre scenario of 1980s before Ajoka’s inception and the impact which Ajoka made on Pakistan’s theatre landscape through its brilliant productions.