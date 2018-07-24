Share:

Rawalpindi - On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umar Jahangir, all the Basic Health Units in the district have been declared as Heat Stroke Centres where all the affected patients will be treated, informed a spokesperson Irfan Tahira on Monday.

Similarly, 8 other Rural Health Centres have also been declared as HSC for examining the affected patients. Addressing a meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Saima Younis said that district administration should take necessary measures to prevent heat and sun stroke under the expected warm weather in the following days.

Taking preventive measures, she said, all BHUs have been declared as Heat Stroke Centres for Election Day and it is ensured that these centres are properly equipped with all necessary treatments. She said that along with providing voters all other facilities their health is also given key priority. ADC (HQ) said that 90 BHUs in Rawalpindi, 8 Rural Health Centres and 6 Tehsil Headquarters have been designated as Heat Stroke Centres. She Furthermore, an awareness campaign has also been launched to educate people about how they can remain safe from heat stroke by adopting minors safety measurements. The awareness material to be pasted in all the polling stations on visible places, she said.