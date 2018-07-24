Share:

MULTAN: Better crop management contributes 80 per cent in achieving higher cotton production, said Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan here Monday. Addressing a one-day training programme for officials from private seed industry, fertilizers and pesticides, Dr Zahid Mahmood said that 80 per cent of the factors and improvement in them rely mostly on better cotton crop anagement.He, however, also underlined the importance of modern technology intervention to enhance per acre yield.

He said that such training programmes served as platform for interaction among researchers and officials from public and private sectors.