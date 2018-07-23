Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ryan Reynolds has revealed that to get Brad Pitt to cameo as The Vanisher in ‘Deadpool 2’ all he had to do was buy him a cup of coffee.

Brad Pitt’s fee to appear in ‘Deadpool 2’ was a cup of coffee.

The 54-year-old actor made a surprise appearance in the superhero sequel as The Vanisher, and despite being a Hollywood heavyweight, he didn’t really want to be paid to be a part of the film.

The movie’s star, Ryan Reynolds, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ at San Diego Comic-Con: ‘’I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, ‘Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?’

‘’And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, ‘I’m doing it for nothing.’ And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do.’’ The Vanisher was unseen for most of the movie until he was revealed to be Brad at the very end of the film and Ryan, 41, loved how ‘’irresponsible’’ it was to give one of the world’s biggest stars such a minor role.

He added: ‘’I just loved it, because what’s more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible with an exception of three frames of film...Yeah that’s kind of amazing.’’ And the sequel’s director, David Leitch, doesn’t think such a cameo would have worked in any other film if it wasn’t for the way Deadpool constantly references other superheroes and speaks to the camera.

He said: ‘’I knew both of those guys and I worked with them before, but they would have never done a cameo in a movie I directed if it wasn’t Deadpool,’’

‘’There’s such a... beloved feeling for the things you guys created in the first one that it was an easy ask.’’