FAISALABAD - Women should be made part of the economic activities to achieve the required GDP growth rate, and in this regard the establishment of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) is expected to play its due role.

Former president FPCCI Mian Muhammad Idrees while inaugurating 'Fatima Jinnah Conference Room' at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Complex on Monday. He paid tribute to the founding president of the FWCCI. He said that maximum female entrepreneurs should get membership of FWCCI as it is now in a position to provide them maximum facilitations.

Madam Robeena Amjad, President FWCCI said that the conference room would fulfil a major need of the FWCCI.

Shabbir Hussain Chawla, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) also spoke on the occasion.