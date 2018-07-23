Share:

Million students are unemployed in our country. This is major issue in our country in which many students do not keep their future career counselling from secondary level to higher studies. Mostly, students use to competition each other to collecting more degrees from schools, colleges and universities without knowledge including merit system, because we are not selecting an aim for future planning.

Infact, we have been immense compelled and lazy, because our aim is to waste time in the technical applications like wattsapp, messenger and facebook. These applications waste our precious time. We must select a path for future planning and have to achieve.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, July 6.