Share:

SIALKOT-The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) handed over the dead body of a slain Pakistani youth to the Punjab Rangers during a flag meeting held on the Indian side.

The senior officials of the Indian BSF and Punjab Rangers attended the flag meeting in which the Indian BSF handed over dead body of Muhammad Naeem to the Punjab Rangers.

Jhameel Chak Amru-based Naeem(20) was mentally disabled; last Sunday, he mistakenly entered the Indian territory through Shakargarh Sector while walking along the 193km Sialkot Working Boundary. The Indian BSF shot him dead for illegally entering Indian Territory. After receiving the body from Indian BSF, the local officials of the Punjab Rangers handed over the body to local police for further legal process. Police gave the body to the grieved family for burial.

Later, he was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended his funeral.