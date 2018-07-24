Share:

ISLAMABAD - Power Division has established two control rooms one each at Islamabad and Lahore to monitor, coordinate and take necessary step for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply during polling and completion of counting across the country on 25th July 2018.

The Control room at Islamabad shall be supervised by Additional Secretary II, Waseem Mukhtar while Additional Secretary, Dr Aamir Ahmed will head control room at Wapda House, Lahore.

Secretary Power Division, Rizwan Memon will remain in close contact and will monitor overall situation of the country. The monitoring teams will also keep updating Federal Minister for Energy, Syed Ali Zafar.

It is pertinent to mention here that to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the day of General Election, last week Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) has issued Election Contingency Plan.

According the instruction released by Pepco to all CEOs of Discos the preventive maintenance of electric network and distribution transformers feeding polling stations must be carried out up to 23rd July 2018.

Power Division has also issued necessary directions to National Power Control Centre and all Discos to ensure uninterrupted power supply across country on polling day July 25th till completion of counting.

On directions of Power Division each distribution company has established special election control room at their headquarters. Operation Director of each Disco will sit in respective Power Dispatch Center for overall monitoring . Besides at each sub-division level special ground staff and emergency gangs have been deputed to attend any fault at their areas in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply on polling day.

Additionally all grid station staff and officers will remain on duty and vigilant for ensuring Grid Station Supply.

The Discos will keep ready emergency generator already available in respective Discos to meet any emergency. Industry will remain off on polling day in order to meet any demand and supply gap. Similarly a well worked out plan has been prepared by all the Discos in coordination with NPCC to reduce load on feeders to avoid forced load shedding. The Discos have already provided additional material to the regional and field stores which will remain open on polling day for issuance of same.

Discos have also been directed to ensure well equipped vehicles ready at each sub-division level besides ensuring ample quantity of transformers. Federal Compliant Cell at Power Division will also function to address complaints of the consumers across the country on telephone numbers 051-9103888, 051-9204430 and 051-9206834.