Bolan Casting, Millat Industrial Products select IFS application

LAHORE (PR): Millat as IFS Business partner in Pakistan has signed a sales agreement for Industrial & Financial System (IFS) ERP Application with Bolan Castings Limited and Millat Industrial Products Limited both part of the Millat Group.

An agreement signing ceremony was held at Millat Group Office in Lahore where the Chief Executive Officer of Bolan Castings limited, Nisar Mirani and the Chief Executive Officer of Millat Industrial Products Limited, Raafey Zaman Durrani signed on behalf of their companies while Poorna Bandara, Country Director for Pakistan signed on behalf of IFS Research & Development Sri Lanka.

Millat Group Chairman Sikandar Mustafa Khan along with the Directors of Millat Group were also present on the occasion.

Haier smart classrooms, lab inaugurated

SIALKOT (PR): The team at Haier Pakistan has inaugurated Haier Smart Classrooms and laboratory at the Government College for Women University Sialkot (GCWUS). Established in 1951 as a college it is Sialkot's oldest institution of higher learning which was upgraded to university status is 2012.

In donating the Smart Classrooms at the university, Haier equipped them with laptops and electronic boards and connected these and other electronic devices to a central network. Chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Haier Smart Classrooms and Lab was the former federal minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif who in his keynote address stressed the importance of utilizing the technology in education, particularly at the higher level.

He said application of technology can help overcome many barriers in education of the younger and upcoming generation and help improve the standard of education in Pakistan.

The impressive ceremony also attended by Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Mukhtar Ahmed who in his address highlighted the outstanding success of the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.

Ahsan Khan joins hands with Harpic

KARACHI (PR): Ahsan Khan, renowned Pakistani celebrity, joins hands with Harpic, the leading toilet cleaning brand of Pakistan, to promote toilet hygiene across the country. This shared vision was exhibited by Ahsan and Harpic recently at an activity at The Garage School in Karachi.

According to a report by Water Aid, 79 million people in Pakistan lack decent toilet facilities. Based on this report, Pakistan is the seventh worst country in the world in terms of basic sanitation; a number aggravated by the lack of education around maintaining toilet hygiene. According to a report by UNICEF, in Pakistan, 110 children under the age of five die from Diarrheal-related diseases every day, often attributed to poor sanitation.

While work needs to be done around ensuring that toilet facilities are accessible to everyone, many of these deaths are preventable by simply creating basic education around keeping toilets and bathrooms clean.

Harpic's aim is to raise awareness around the importance of toilet cleaning across the country as part of a mission to achieve a cleaner Pakistan.