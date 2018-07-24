Share:

RAWALPINDI - The process of deployment of troops for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Election 2018 has been completed across the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The troops have been deployed to provide mandated assistance to ECP for the conduct of polls, the ISPR said in a statement. It further stated that coordination with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and local administration is in hand for ensuring safe and secure environment during the polls.

The General Election will be held in the country on July 25 amid tight security arrangements. Around 800,000 law enforcement and army personnel will discharge duties for ensuring security on election day.