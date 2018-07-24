Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued instructions to the Presiding Officers explaining about counting of valid and invalid votes on the polling day on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to presiding officers, the ECP listed down the requirements that a ballot paper would have to meet in order to be included in the counting process.

The ECP issued six instructions that a ballot paper will be declared as invalid. These included missing the official code mark or assistant presiding officer's signature, missing of the ECP's watermark, missing of the official nine-matrix seal, has a paper or anything else attached to it, has stamps on more than one candidate's election symbols and it appears equally in more than one candidates' boxes.

The ECP, however, added that a stamp, which appears in multiple boxes but a prominent portion of which is in favour of a particular candidate, will be counted as a valid vote.

The ECP explained that multiple stamps on the symbol of a particular candidate, as well as stamps on both the symbol and the name of a candidate will also be counted as valid votes.