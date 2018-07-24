Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-Former federal minister and candidate of PML-N in NA-120 Rana Tanvir Hussain got angry and hurled abuses at the people in Purani Bheni area of Sharaqpur when he went there as part of his electioneering.

During his visit, the people asked him why he was there after a long period of 10 years. "You didn't come in our rainy days. We are suffering many problems but no one listen to our miseries. You did nothing for us and you are a mean person," the people told the ex-minister. As a result, he got angry and in frustration he hurled abuses at them. People of Purani Bheni were also in anger. Meanwhile his aids tried to sort out the matter and asked the people not to speak harsh words, they are going back.

It shows the people of Sharaqpur Sharif are politically mature and they will not bear lame excuses of selfish politicians.

Meanwhile, the district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have made foolproof arrangements for holding transparent and peaceful polling in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven constituencies of Punjab assembly in Sialkot district on July 25.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established 1862 polling stations; 158 polling stations have been included in A Category, 1018 polling stations in B Category and 686 polling stations in C Category.

A Category's 158 polling stations have been declared as sensitive for which the district administration has chalked out a special security plan in Sialkot district. He added that there were total 2334498 registered voters including 1303401 male and 1031097 females in Sialkot district. There are five constituencies of National Assembly and 11 of provincial assembly.