LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Ehsan Bhutta Monday said prosperity of farmers is directly linked with the development projects.

This he said while presiding over a meeting held here to review annual development projects at the Agriculture House.

He said timely completion of these projects was actually service to farmers, adding that officers should ensure timely completion of projects.

He said officers who would discharge their duties responsibly would be encouraged at all levels.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed was also focusing on developmental projects, he added.

He said that modern ways should be adopted to make the agriculture profitable sector and the revolution in agriculture could be brought through research.

Ehsan Bhutta said system of agriculture markets was being developed on modern lines so that people could get essential commodities as per hygienic conditions.

He said that work on various projects was under way to ensure progress of growers.

He said that the Agriculture Department Punjab has sought applications from cotton growers of 16 districts of Punjab for participation in a competition regarding quality and yield production of cotton crop.

The farmer of 16 districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakar, Jhang and Pakpattan can submit their applications for the competition till July 31.

The applications could be obtained from concerned Assistant Directors of Agri Department or could be downloaded from department's website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. The competitions would be held on district and provincial level and decision of the divisional committee would be considered final.