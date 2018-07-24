Share:

FAISALABAD - An executive committee of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of new dams.

The resolution also stressed the need to create much needed consensus among all the federating units on the construction of Kala Bagh Dam as it will not only generate cheap electricity but also store maximum water in addition to averting the flood related devastations. Chairing the meeting, President FCCI Shabbier Hussain Chawla said that Pakistan had already moved from water surplus country to water stress country.

"If this trend of climate change continued, our green pastures will be turned into barren lands", he said. In this connection, he specifically mentioned the India's designs to build dams on rivers allocated for Pakistan under the Sindh Tas Agreement.

He termed it water aggression by the neighboring country and said:" We must move expeditiously to foil its nefarious designs and in this connection each and every Pakistani must contributes its humble role".

Chawla said that predominantly Pakistan is an agrarian economy and water is its lifeline. He added that during 60's Tarbela, Mangla and Warsk dams were build. "These dams had multiple and trickling impacts on our agriculture and economy but after this decades no major initiative to build water reservoirs was taken", he added.

He said that copies of the resolution unanimously adopted by the FCCI to build new dams would be forwarded to the chief justice of Pakistan, caretaker prime minster, chief ministers, chairman Sindh Tas Water Council and all the Chambers of Commerce & Industries.