Islamabad - Young voters aged between 18 and 30 years, who make a sizeable number of voters, are set to swing elections and boost turnout in the 2018 general election scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday).

Since the Election Commission of Pakistan has not released a consolidated break up data of the eligible young voters, a cursory look of data of 2013 elections show the young voters would not only help boost the overall turnout but also change the tide in the elections this time around.

Interestingly, the young lot seems inclined towards the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) more than any other political party taking part in the elections.

Background discussions with workers from different political parties revealed that the PTI had attracted young voters in 2011 and since then, they are playing active role in the party politics.

When asked why they were supporting the PTI chief who is much older, and not PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they said that Imran Khan was a national hero and he had capitalized on the young lot as an asset since 2011.

They equally believe that Bilawal was a budding national leader but yet to work hard to attract the young voters. They were of the view that Bilawal would be in a better position to get the youth votes in the next elections to be held in 2023, and for that he will have to work hard.

As regards the PML-N, they said that it would get some votes from the young lot because of their elders’ inclination towards the PML-N that too in the central Punjab and parts of Potohar and Hazara regions.

It is evident from corner meetings and election rallies that the young voters were more active in the PTI election campaign than the elder voters.

Although the PML-N leaders do not agree that the PTI has much support of the young voters, their party has more young voters because the PML-N has better served the country by overcoming the challenge of power outages, infrastructure projects, establishment of universities and schools and health facilities in Punjab.

On the other hand, PTI workers claim that young voters of the party have equal number of male and female and the female young voters would help boost the turnout of female voters as well.

Despite all these claims, the actual picture will unfold on the polling day as which party the young voters will vote.