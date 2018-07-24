Share:

LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan finished off his party’s election campaign here on Monday night stating that July 25 vote will decide country’s fate and set a new direction for a big change in every sphere of life.

Imran Khan ended his party’s election campaign by addressing a public rally at Data Darbar located in the National Assembly constituency of NA-125.

Imran Khan had dedicated a full day for campaigning in the provincial metropolis before end of the electioneering on Monday mid-night. He went to six different constituencies in the City to boost the party campaign there.

The PTI chief criticised the PML-N leadership for inflation, unemployment and non-availability of clean drinking water. He deplored that residents of Lahore did not have access even to clean water while the condition of schools was also no better.

He was also critical of Sharifs for their alleged corruption and their obsession for cultivating friendly relations with an enemy country, India.

According to Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif talked of Mumbai attacks in his newspaper interview just to please the Indian rulers.

Imran also came down hard on India for its alleged meddling in Pakistan’s elections. “India is more worried about the fate of Nawaz Sharif than Pakistan’s well-being,” he said.

He also poked fun at Nawaz Sharif about his ordeals in Adiala Jail stating that he was complaining about mosquito bites and lack of air-conditioners in the prison.

He said that Nawaz Sharif would not have been in jail had he not stolen the national wealth.

He also took jibe at former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif stating he had built Nandipur Power Project only in advertisements. According to him, the project was not producing any electricity at the moment.

The PTI chief said he had seen fear on the face of Shehbaz Sharif who he said would also be in jail soon for his corruption and killing people in fake police encounters.

Imran believed that former police inspector Abid Boxer had assassinated people at behest of Shehbaz Sharif.

He claimed PTI would sweep elections from KP province and form its government there for another term.

He pledged to introduce best Local Bodies government system across the country if people voted him to power.

He also talked of police reforms in Punjab while promising establishment of technical colleges to provide skilled education to youth.

He appealed to his followers to come out in large numbers on the polling day to set a new destiny for the country. “We will all join hands to make a new Pakistan after the July 25 vote,” he said.

Imran calls for large

turnout on polling day