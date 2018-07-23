Share:

It was a time, when no one had rights, to demand for their rights from rude political parties.

Yes there was some instant, we couldn’t get justice instead of console ourselves.

I have remembered those instant, when I midday went to field for working; I completely complined what would be for such beckwarded areas, where every day was commited with our labours.

I had no experience that some people are raise with such a tiding for us, like Imran Khan .

It was a time when many murders were burried without getting justice.

Imran Khan really did a splinded work for whole Pakistan, which named Justice.

Imran Khan tought us how to get justice and how to demand of our rights with an example of corrupt person Mr: Nawaz Sharif.

No one might raise voice against corrupt people, after Imran Khan every one is shaking one’s hands against corrupt politicians.

I am thankfull of Allah, because he gave us such a great and also clement leader.

May Allah make him PM in comming election.

ANWAR ALI RUSTAMANI,

Wahi Pandhi, July 4.