It was a time, when no one had rights, to demand for their rights from rude political parties.
Yes there was some instant, we couldn’t get justice instead of console ourselves.
I have remembered those instant, when I midday went to field for working; I completely complined what would be for such beckwarded areas, where every day was commited with our labours.
I had no experience that some people are raise with such a tiding for us, like Imran Khan .
It was a time when many murders were burried without getting justice.
Imran Khan really did a splinded work for whole Pakistan, which named Justice.
Imran Khan tought us how to get justice and how to demand of our rights with an example of corrupt person Mr: Nawaz Sharif.
No one might raise voice against corrupt people, after Imran Khan every one is shaking one’s hands against corrupt politicians.
I am thankfull of Allah, because he gave us such a great and also clement leader.
May Allah make him PM in comming election.
ANWAR ALI RUSTAMANI,
Wahi Pandhi, July 4.