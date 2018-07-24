Share:

KHAIRPUR - PPP leader and former provincial minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan alleged that presiding officers were changed in Khairpur district to change the results of the election.

Talking to news men here on Monday, Manzoor Wassan said that district administration rejected the orders of election commission and being didn’t provide security to the PPP candidates while other candidates were provided full security.

He predicted that PTI chief Imran Khan would not become prime minister, and alleged that election commission is powerless. Manzoor Wassan said that Chaudhry Nisar lauded the strategy of PPP leadership. He said that Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would not get 25 NA seats in Sindh. He said that PPP would form government in Pakistan.

He predicted that PPP will get 17 seats of national assembly in Karachi because MQM divided in two parts which will give an edge to the PPP. He said army should have no role in election. He said that police failed to arrest culprits who attacked PPP rally in Pir Jo Goth.