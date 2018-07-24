Share:

SC moved to shift Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar to home

A writ petition was moved to the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directives for the authorities to shift home ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar from Adiala Jail. Watan Party’s head Barrister Zafarullah Khan filed the petition, stating that Nawaz and others were convicted in a NAB reference while other two references against them were still pending adjudication. The lawyer said Nawaz and his daughter surrendered themselves rather than running away. He said the convicts had moved appeal against their conviction and under the law, the culprits could be detained at another place to serve their term. Under the law, he said, residence of a culprit could be declared as sub-jail.–Staff Reporter

Traffic plan

City traffic police on Monday released the traffic control and management plan with massive deployment of wardens on city roads to educate motorists about the alternative routes. According to traffic police officials, several important roads would be closed for general public and the motorists would be provided alternative routes. As per the traffic plan, the road from District Courts to Choburji Chowk including PMG Chowk, Civil Secretariat Chowk, and MAO College Chowk would remain closed. Similarly, vehicle traffic would remain closed on the roads from Church Chowk to Civil Secretariat Chowk, Istanbul Chowk to PMG Chowk. Also, the roads from T-Crossing Laaj Road to Civil Defense Chowk, Jain Mandar to MAO College Chowk to Haq Orthopedic Chowk, and Sanda Road to Session Courts, Neeli Bar Chowk to Civil Secretariat Chowk would be closed for vehicular traffic. The spokesman also said these roads would be blocked to facilitate transportation of election material from the office of the election commission to the polling stations. There would be massive deployment of police and paramilitary troops around the offices of the election commission of Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

PHC seals another 37 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed another 37 businesses of quacks in different cities on Monday. As per details, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahab. The teams had checked 112 treatment centres, and closed down 37quacks’ businesses. As per the data, 35 outlets of quacks were found to have been converted into other businesses. In Gujranwala 11, Kasur 9, Nankana Sahab 7, Sheikhupura 6 and Lahore four centres were sealed. –Staff Reporter

Passenger held at airport

FIA Immigration at Lahore airport arrested a passenger travelling on fake visa to South Africa, a spokesman said on Monday. Adil Ishaq, a resident of Sialkot, arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport to board a South Africa bound flight Ek-623. During immigration process, the spokesman said, his visa pasted on his passport was found fake. The detainee was sent to Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) for further action. A case has been registered against accused and further investigation is underway. –Staff Reporter

NPT summer school concludes

The 18th annual educational session of Nazariati Summer School concluded on Monday. Speakers at the youngsters’ graduation ceremony urged the students to take Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal as role model and serve Pakistan and Islam. Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said the Nazariati Summer School was set up to bring out latent faculties of students. He urged the students to work hard in the larger interest of Pakistan. Chief Justice (R) Khalilur Rehman Khan said education and proper training can make a great nation. Justice (R) Mian Aftab Farrukh Khan said the young generation is fortunate for being citizens of an independent state. Professor Dr Perveen Khan and Secretary General NPT Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.–Staff Reporter

New Examination Block opens at FJMU

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal inaugurated new Examination Block at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday. Prof Gondal started construction of new block during his tenure as VC FJMU. Faculty members, administrative doctors, allied staff and students were also present.–Staff Reporter

Dengue drive

Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan has directed expediting surveillance and larviciding activities for checking dengue outbreak this season. Chairing meeting of cabinet committee on dengue at civil secretariat on Monday, he directed focusing sensitive districts during the monsoon. Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Director General Health Services, commissioner Lahore and senior officers of all relevant departments attended the meeting. Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. Additional Director General Dengue Control said that dengue cases were being reported from rural areas. Previously, cases were reported from urban areas. He stressed the need of focusing both the urban and rural areas for effective control of dengue. Dr Jawad Sajid directed catting out surveillance in junkyards, graveyards, construction sides and indoor dengue hotspots.–Staff Reporter