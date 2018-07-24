Share:

SIALKOT-The disgruntled leaders of both the PML-N and PTI as independent candidates are claiming to give tough time to their parties' candidates in the constituencies of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

The real threat to the PML-N and PTI candidates in NA-74, Sialkot-III are the disgruntled leaders as they are contesting the general elections as independent candidates after being denied the party tickets. They have formed their own political panels and are giving tough time to their respective party candidates.

PML-N's bigwig Zahid Hamid, former federal law minister, fielded his son Ali Zahid as PML-N candidate in the constituency against PTI's Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas, the former provincial general secretary of PPP Punjab, who recently joined PTI. Nargis Faiz Malik is also in the election race as PPP candidate.

After his resignation as federal law minister followed by nationwide strong protest against the alleged attempt to amend the Khatam-e-Nubuwwat Act by the PML-N government, Zahid Hamid brought his son Ali Zahid in local politics.

Zahid Hamid also played a leading role in the dropping of former MPAs Ch Munawar Ali Gill and Rana Liaqat Ali as the PML-N leadership not awarded party tickets to them. Now they are contesting polls against PML-N candidate in NA-74 and in PP 39, Sialkot-V and in PP-40, Sialkot-VI as independent candidates.

The PTI took changed its candidates in both the constituencies. It withdrew its party ticket from Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan and awarded it to PPP's dissident Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas in NA-74.

In NA-72 constituency, PTI's dissatisfied leader Mian Naeem Javaid us contesting the elections as independent candidate with his electoral symbol of Bucket against PTI's Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Likewise, also PTI's leader Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, who remained to get PTI ticket is openly supporting the independent candidate instead of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Naeem has been former Sialkot District Nazim and former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He claimed to give tough time to PTI's candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and PML-N's candidate Armughan Subhani in the constituency. Total 10 candidates are in election race in this constituency.

In PP-35 constituency, PML-N's leader Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan, the former vice chairman of Sialkot District Council, is contesting the polls as an independent candidate with his election symbol Bucket against PML-N candidate Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah.

PTI's Mian Abid Javaid is contesting with his election symbol Jeep against PTI candidate Mirza Dilawar Baig after remaining failed to get PTI ticket. They are flexing their political muscles and said that they would give tough time to both PML-N and PTI candidates.

In PP 38, PTI's Tahir Mehmood Hundali is contesting as independent candidate (Bucket) against PTI candidate Saeed Ahmed Bhalli.

In Daska city's NA-75 constituency, Usman Khalid is contesting as an independent candidate (Basket) against PML-N's candidate Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah and PTI's candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, the PML-Q backed former state minister. The rival candidates have alleged that Usman Khalid belonged to a financially strong family and was distributing money with his open hands to the local people to win the polls during his corner meetings in Daska city and its surroundings.

They urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take a quick notice of wealth distribution as it was an open violation of ECP's election code of conduct. Total 11 candidates are in the race.

In PP 42, PTI disgruntled leader Ziaullah Khara, after remaining unable to get PTI ticket, is contesting as an independent candidate (Basket) against PTI's candidate Ch Sadaqat Ali against PTI candidate harming the PTI vote bank in the constituency of Daska city. PTI candidate Ch Sadaqat Ali's younger brother Mumtaz Ali, former MPA is also contesting as independent candidate (Scooter) against his elder brother Ch. Sadaqat Ali, the PTI candidate.

Daska-based former MPA Asif Bajwa dropped out by PML-N leadership while awarding ticket is contesting as an independent candidate (Jeep)against the local PML-N candidate Mian Zeeshan Rafiq.