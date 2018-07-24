Share:

COLOMBO - A Sri Lankan Test cricketer has been suspended after a Norwegian woman accused his friend of raping her in a hotel room where he was present, an official said Monday. Dhanushka Gunathilaka, 27, and his friend, who cannot be named, took two Norwegian women to the hotel where the player was staying in Colombo in the early hours of Sunday. One of the women later accused the second man, a British passport-holder of Sri Lankan origin, of raping her and police arrested him. The 26-year-old "is under arrest and we are continuing our investigations," a police official told AFP. "A Norwegian tourist made the complaint of rape."